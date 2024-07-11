TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Up 2.5 %
TCTM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,442. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
