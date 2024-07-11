TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Up 2.5 %

TCTM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,442. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

