Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 2,219 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 967,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

