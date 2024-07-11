Team Hewins LLC Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

NYSE CARR traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 2,172,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

