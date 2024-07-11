Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

