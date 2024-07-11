Team Hewins LLC Sells 11,435 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Team Hewins LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,007 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,407 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $11,261,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $8,232,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CX traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 10,151,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.24.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

