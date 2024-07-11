Team Hewins LLC Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Team Hewins LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 248,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,891. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.