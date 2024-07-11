Team Hewins LLC Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Team Hewins LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VBR stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 248,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,891. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
