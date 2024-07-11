Team Hewins LLC Sells 67 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Team Hewins LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $6.97 on Thursday, hitting $264.84. 426,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,556. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

