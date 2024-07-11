Team Hewins LLC Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Team Hewins LLC trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET traded down $6.64 on Thursday, hitting $357.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,861. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

