Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.27.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.50. 1,176,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,243. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market cap of C$34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

