Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.27.
Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
