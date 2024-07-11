Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

