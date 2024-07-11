Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,050 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 562,684 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,414,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $74,582,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 609,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,008. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

