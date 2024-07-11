Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $492.13. 882,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $495.23.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

