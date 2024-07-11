Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 144 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $151.25. 2,037,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,821. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

