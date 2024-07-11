Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 38 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,614,000 after purchasing an additional 203,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Public Storage by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 190,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.64. The company had a trading volume of 676,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,484. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

