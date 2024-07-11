Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 57 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $432,737,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after buying an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $8.79 on Thursday, reaching $314.16. 1,603,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.07 and its 200-day moving average is $312.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

