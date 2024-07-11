Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 782 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $141.11. 1,217,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $145.31. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

