Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $37.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $846.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.