Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.89 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.05% of The Carlyle Group worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $130,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 820,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 578,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 808,771 shares of company stock worth $27,677,253. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 1,803,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,939. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

