Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $9.08 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. 2,317,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

