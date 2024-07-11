Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $9.30 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 32.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

