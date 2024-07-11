Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.50. 257,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.