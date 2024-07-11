Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 3.5 %

EGP stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.56. 269,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.30. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

