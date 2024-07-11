Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 494 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,470,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. 26,648,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,038,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

