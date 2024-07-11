Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 506 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $839,259,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,290 shares of company stock worth $8,937,674 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $147.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $147.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

