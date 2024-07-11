Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 240.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.25. 411,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

