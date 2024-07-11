Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,253,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.52. 1,623,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,184. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

