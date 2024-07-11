Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 281 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,038.77.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,080.27. 444,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,008.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $961.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $714.15 and a 52-week high of $1,091.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

