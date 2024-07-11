Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 648 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Altria Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,347,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

