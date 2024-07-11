Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sysco by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,901,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

SYY traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,550. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

