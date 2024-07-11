Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.55 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $742.73 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,009,502,713 coins and its circulating supply is 988,945,837 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

