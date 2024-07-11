The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

BCO stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 256,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,551. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

