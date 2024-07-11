The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.
Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
BCO stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 256,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,551. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.46.
BCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
