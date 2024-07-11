The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
Buckle has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Buckle Stock Performance
NYSE:BKE opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.15. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
