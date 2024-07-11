The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $215.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Coinbase Global stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.51. 2,432,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

