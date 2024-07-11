The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.60. 7,312,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,355,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

