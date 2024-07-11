The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 651.5% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The9 Price Performance

NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,053. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get The9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About The9

(Get Free Report)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.