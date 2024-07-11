Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $204.93 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009261 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,366.36 or 0.99959334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00070195 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02039427 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $8,828,380.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.