Toncoin Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00012806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion and approximately $247.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,869,697 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,831,165.561802 with 2,506,786,043.388258 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.14770972 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $206,185,793.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

