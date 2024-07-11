TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Up 10%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $430.03 and last traded at $428.19. Approximately 318,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 280,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.32.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

