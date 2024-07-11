Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 766.7% in June

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toto Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TOTDY stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.43. 19,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Toto has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

