Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,652,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 15,673,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.4 days.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
TRMLF traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.
Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $969.72 million during the quarter.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
