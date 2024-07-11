Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.01. 643,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

