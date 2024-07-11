Traders Buy High Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 103,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 75,679 call options.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,632,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,620,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nomura decreased their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

