Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,166 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,328 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,527,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $167.06. 10,866,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,999. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

