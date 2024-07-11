Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.40

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.40 and last traded at C$15.38, with a volume of 34540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCL.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

