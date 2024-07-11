Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. 207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Transurban Group Stock Down 7.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.
About Transurban Group
Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transurban Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.