Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSRYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,652. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

