Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.77

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 10139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Motco acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

