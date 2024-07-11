Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.77

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 10139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.
Tri-Continental Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.