Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 63,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRIB

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.