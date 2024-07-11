Truist Financial Cuts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.31.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $338,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,692,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after buying an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.