Truist Financial Cuts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.31.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp
In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $338,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,692,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after buying an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
