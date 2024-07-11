Truist Financial Trims SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price to $81.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.57.

Get SouthState alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. SouthState has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,485,000 after acquiring an additional 466,144 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SouthState by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in SouthState by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,402,000 after acquiring an additional 149,745 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in SouthState by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.